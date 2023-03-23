The Chevrolet Camaro Is On Its Way Out, But Not Without a Bang

"As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan," said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. For all intents and purposes, the Chevrolet Camaro is dead — at least for the time being. Bell says that "while we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story." Translated, that simply means Chevy has not laid plans for a seventh-generation Camaro just yet.

For now, Chevy will offer a Collector's Edition package on the 2024 Camaro ahead of the car's final month of production in January 2024. However, details on the package are a little light at the moment, with Chevy promising more info this summer. The Collector's Edition package will be offered on RS, SS and a few ZL1 models for the 2024 model year. However, the brand does say that it will pay homage to the development of the first-gen Camaro in the '60s, in particular the car's code name: Panther.

What this package will offer will remains a mystery. Some sources indicate the Blackwing's 6.2-liter LT4 V8 could make an appearance as a sort of pseudo Z/28. Spy shots of a winged Camaro in partial camo made the rounds last year, and it's possible these were of the Collector's Edition Camaro. Given Chevy's note on the inclusion of the RS trim, it is also possible some handling and aesthetic upgrades could be made to existing models.

More than anything, the future of the Camaro is clouded in uncertainty. The muscle car has historically been a poor seller. Chevy moved around 25,000 units of the Camaro last year. Meanwhile, Dodge cleared 80,000 units in Challenger and Charger production — this despite the fact that the Camaro is on a much newer chassis and is a genuine handling all-star while the Dodge siblings aren't. Rumors the car could go electric abound, but Chevy has to finish up sixth-generation production first.