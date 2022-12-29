The Best Car I Drove in 2022: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Back in 2017, I drove a Raging Bull supercar for the first time. An event for local journalists afforded me the chance to pilot the Aventador S, and a handful of us gleefully muscled a small fleet of them around the circuit at MotorSport Ranch outside of Dallas. On this twisty track with short straightaways, I didn’t have enough room to push it past 100 miles per hour. No matter; I fell hard for the Aventador S, and it keeps a piece of my heart as surely as my first crush.

Fast-forward to 2022, and driving a Huracán Tecnica is then like running into that first crush several years later and your heart skips a beat. It’s a little sleeker and tamer than the Aventador S. Instead of the thundering heart of a midmount 6.5-liter V12, it utilizes a smaller but still ferocious 5.2-liter V10. It's the venerable Huracán in touring mode, more grown-up sophistication but with a sly wink to its wilder past.

Roaring in fury, the Huracán Tecnica’s naturally aspirated V10 delivers 631 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque, and it skims the ground like a serpent. Driving it in the city requires concentration and focus, with a finger ready to jab the front-axle lift button to raise the car just enough to ride over a pesky speed bump.

Once new acquaintances find out what I do for a living, they inevitably ask one common question: “What’s your favorite car?” Honestly, it might be easier to break it down by favorite sedan (Genesis G90), pickup (Ford F-150 Lightning), sports car (Chevrolet Corvette) and SUV (Jeep Grand Wagoneer). I even have a favorite minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle, which is so plush it comes with quilted leather pillows.

This year, I also took a spin in a $2 million Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, which turned my head with its engineering marvels; the car felt poised for flight. I only got to spend an hour with the exclusive Nevera, and it was more than enough to make an indelible impression. But it still takes second place to the Huracán Tecnica, which thrills me even more — my hands itch to grip the leather-clad steering wheel once again.

Driving a Huracán isn’t supposed to be a stroll in the park, you see. It’s a wild beast that won’t be leashed and it hurtles you forward in a way that makes it clear that it, not you, are in charge. Is it practical? Nah. Is it affordable? Absolutely not, for most Americans (including me). It is intense and it's brutally beautiful in an up-in-your-face kind of way. There's nothing like it, and it made my year.