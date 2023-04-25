- Meet the successor to the closely related 720S.
- It features a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 power and a sport-tuned suspension.
- The 750S Spider has a power-folder retractable hardtop.
First Look: 2024 McLaren 750S Is the Latest V8 Supercar From Woking
It's the follow-up to the much loved McLaren 720S
It's hard not to get a little excited about a new supercar, especially one from an automaker that seems to crank out hit after hit. The 2024 McLaren 750S is here, and it's a heavily updated version of the excellent but aging McLaren 720S. Building on that model — and drawing influence and a few parts from the track-focused 765LT — the new 750S and drop-top 750S Spider are here with more power, less weight and improved day-to-day usability.
What's under the 750S' hood?
Like the 720S before it, the mid-engine 750S uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It's paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power solely to the rear wheels. Unlike the recently introduced McLaren Artura, there's no hybrid system to be found. As much as we enjoy that car's all-electric capability, we're happy McLaren kept things simple and lightweight with the 750S. The V8's output is up to 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, up from 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque in the 720S.
That extra power comes courtesy of a few small changes. The turbo's boost has been raised, and the lightweight pistons from the 765LT have made their way into the 750S. But it's not just power that should help improve performance. The car's final gearing has been shortened, and that alone should improve throttle response and shorten acceleration times.
Speaking of which, McLaren quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds for both the 750S Coupe and Spider. The coupe should sprint to the quarter mile in 10.1 seconds; the Spider is slightly behind at 10.3 seconds. McLaren didn't quote trap speeds, but, based on the quoted 0-124 mph time of 7.2 seconds, expect the 750S to be traveling around 130 mph when it blasts through the quarter mile. We of course will (eagerly) validate those claims as soon as we can bring a car to the Edmunds test facility.
But what is a modern sports car without proper handling and driving dynamics? Power is easy, but getting a car to handle as well as it accelerates is a much bigger task. The 720S was already pretty stellar in this department, but that hasn't stopped the engineers in Woking from working their magic. The 750S features the latest iteration of McLaren's hydraulic linked suspensions. It features lighter-weight springs and dampers and a revised suspension geometry. The springs themselves are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear compared to the 720S setup. We're just hoping the new car rides as well as the old one did.
The forged alloy wheels are lighter than before, saving about 30 pounds over the last car. The steering ratio has been quickened and the front track widened, too, for a more responsive front end. We're pleased that McLaren continues to offer all of its cars with hydraulically assisted power steering. While not universally true, hydraulic assist typically provides better steering feedback than electrically assisted power steering.
Shaving weight has been an overarching theme for the 750S. McLaren quotes the coupe's dry weight (no oil, coolant, gas, etc.) at just 2,815 pounds in its lightest guise. Weight savings come from parts like carbon-fiber seat shells, thinner glass for the windshield, and lighter suspension components. The 2,815-pound figure includes lightweight options like weight-reducing fixed-back seats. In the standard configuration and with fluids, the 750S tips the scales at 3,062 pounds, or 66 pounds less than the 720S.
The 750S doesn't look wholly different from the 720S, though the exterior styling has been altered enough that you can tell the cars apart at a glance. That revised bodywork offers improved aerodynamics thanks to a longer rear deck and active rear wing, the latter of which is lighter than before.
How's the 750S' interior?
The 750S' interior comes standard with Alcantara upholstery, though Nappa leather remains an option for those who prefer a premium feel to a sporty one. The design itself has changed, with new screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster that should provide clearer resolution and an improved interface. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is now standard and can be connected via USB-C.
Edmunds says
The new McLaren 750S looks to be a stellar follow-up to one of the best-driving sports cars on the road today. If McLaren can improve performance, comfort and tech without losing the spirit and feel that made the 720S so good, it'll likely have another winner on its hands.