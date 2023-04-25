First Look: 2024 McLaren 750S Is the Latest V8 Supercar From Woking

What's under the 750S' hood?

Like the 720S before it, the mid-engine 750S uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It's paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power solely to the rear wheels. Unlike the recently introduced McLaren Artura, there's no hybrid system to be found. As much as we enjoy that car's all-electric capability, we're happy McLaren kept things simple and lightweight with the 750S. The V8's output is up to 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, up from 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque in the 720S.

That extra power comes courtesy of a few small changes. The turbo's boost has been raised, and the lightweight pistons from the 765LT have made their way into the 750S. But it's not just power that should help improve performance. The car's final gearing has been shortened, and that alone should improve throttle response and shorten acceleration times.

Speaking of which, McLaren quotes a 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds for both the 750S Coupe and Spider. The coupe should sprint to the quarter mile in 10.1 seconds; the Spider is slightly behind at 10.3 seconds. McLaren didn't quote trap speeds, but, based on the quoted 0-124 mph time of 7.2 seconds, expect the 750S to be traveling around 130 mph when it blasts through the quarter mile. We of course will (eagerly) validate those claims as soon as we can bring a car to the Edmunds test facility.