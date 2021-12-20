The All-New 2022 Subaru WRX Proves That Moderation Can Indeed Be Exciting

How comfortable is the WRX?

The WRX's increased handling abilities do reduce ride comfort compared to the regular Impreza, but not terribly so. You certainly feel every imperfection in the road resonating through the wheels, body and seats, but impact harshness is well managed. The suspension tuning demonstrates a good blend for those who want a fun weekend car that won't punish them Monday through Friday.

For the first time in WRX history, adaptive dampers will be available, but only on the top GT trim that comes with the automatic transmission. Those dampers promise a smoother ride in the normal Comfort drive setting and deliver similar handling prowess as the standard suspension in the Sport settings.

The front seats feature strong side bolstering to keep the driver well planted when cornering. In higher trims, the addition of faux suede upholstery inserts make you feel as though you're Velcroed to the seats. Average-size occupants should have enough space, though larger passengers may feel a bit constrained. Over many hours in the seat, we remained comfortable, with no hard points or fatigue to report.

We did notice quite a bit of road and wind noise, however. Even at sub-highway speeds, there's noticeable tire noise when you're on coarser road surfaces. Water spray and debris kicked up under the car are also louder than what we'd expect, making the WRX sound rather hollow and tinny. Wind noise is also detectable around the mirrors well before you reach highway speeds.

How's the WRX's interior?

The WRX's new interior isn't what we'd consider chic or stylish, but then again, we prefer intuitive layouts and ease of use over flashy design any day of the week. The horizontal dash is dominated by a large 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen that is flanked by a handful of convenient physical buttons and knobs. Materials used throughout the cabin are noticeably improved from the previous-generation WRX, making this new one competitive against other sedans in the class.

There's excellent outward visibility from the driver's seat. Much of the credit goes to the thin front roof pillars that give you a nearly unimpeded view through sharp turns. For those in the rear seats, there's plenty of foot room and legroom for the average adult, while headroom should be adequate for those shorter than 5-foot-8 or so. Materials quality here is lower than in the front, with more hard plastic surfaces, but that should improve durability and longevity if you have kids back there.

How's the WRX's tech?

The large central touchscreen is easy to use thanks to large on-screen buttons and a logical menu structure. As is the case with most vehicles, we prefer using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto over Subaru's native infotainment interface, and we're pleased with the way the iPhone interface (which is what we tested) displays in an on-screen square format. Responses to your touches are quick.

Unfortunately, if you're looking for Subaru's comprehensive EyeSight suite of advanced safety features and driver assistants, you'll have to pick the automatic transmission. As it stands, a blind-spot monitor is one of the few features available on the manual-transmission WRX.

How's the WRX's storage?

The trunk can hold up to 12.5 cubic feet of cargo. That figure is a cube or two smaller than the average sedan in the class, but the space itself should be plenty for the typical user. Helping matters are 60/40-split folding rear seats, a wide trunk opening and low liftover height that will reduce the effort needed to stow larger objects.

Storage for small personal items is barely adequate. Cupholders are on the small side but feature a removable divider for added flexibility. The bin under the front armrest is quite a bit smaller than those in competitors, and the rubberized phone tray under the touchscreen is too small for large smartphones. The door pockets are pretty small too.

How economical is the WRX?

With a projected starting price in the $30,000 neighborhood, the 2022 WRX can cost several thousands more than rivals that include the Honda Civic Si, Kia Forte GT and Hyundai Elantra N. That said, none of these competitors offer all-wheel drive, which comes standard on the WRX. The turbocharged Mazda 3 does come standard with AWD and starts just over $30,000. As a sporty little sedan, you'll be paying for the aforementioned performance rather than a nicer interior or added refinement and tech of the Mazda.

Once past the purchasing stage, you'll also be spending more to operate a WRX compared to other sedans. Subaru says to expect EPA-estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg combined in city/highway driving for the manual transmission and 21 mpg for the CVT. Most other rivals are higher. The Elantra N with its manual transmission gets 25 mpg combined, for example, and the Mazda 3 with the turbo engine gets 27 mpg. Subaru also recommends premium fuel in order to take advantage of the engine's full potential, but it can run on regular unleaded with a likely decrease in power output.

Edmunds says

Among other higher-performing (but not high-performance) sedans, the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX is a bit rougher around the edges. That may sound like a drawback for those seeking comfort and refinement, but it's a ringing endorsement for those familiar with the WRX's rally racing heritage and Subaru's history of producing fun and engaging vehicles.