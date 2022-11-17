The 2024 Subaru Impreza Is All-New, Improved and Hatchback Only

Since its introduction to the U.S. market 30 years ago, the Subaru Impreza has been a popular compact car for shoppers seeking performance — by way of the Impreza-based WRX — or for those simply desiring a car well suited for driving in inclement weather. Thanks to its standard all-wheel drive, the Impreza has had plenty of sway over this latter buying demographic. Now there's a redesigned 2024 Impreza that Subaru hopes will pique your interest.

This new generation of Impreza doesn't look radically different from its 2017-2023 predecessor but it does feature some key improvements. The underlying body structure is 10% stiffer than the outgoing model. That pays dividends in a smoother ride and more precise handling, Subaru says. There's also the addition of the larger 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which should go a long way toward improving the Impreza's drivability. Other changes for the 2024 Impreza include a hatchback-only lineup (a sedan is no longer offered) and a revised trim level structure that jettisons the Premium and Limited trims and introduces the RS as the top-of-the-line model.

More power for the 2024 Impreza

Lifting the hood on the new Impreza will reveal one of two possible engines. The Base and Sport trims sit below the new top-tier RS and come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. It is similar in output to the base engine in a Honda Civic hatchback but less powerful than the Civic's turbocharged upgrade engine or the 186-hp engine found in the Mazda 3 hatchback. Thankfully, the RS trim should equal things up. It gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. This is the same engine upgrade Subaru offers in its Crosstrek small SUV. Based on our time in the Crosstrek, we would heartily recommend the 2.5-liter over the 2.0-liter version.

Power from either engine is run through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to the Impreza's standard all-wheel drive. Sport and RS models get a revised CVT that has eight programmed shift points and shift paddles to impart a more traditionally sportier driving experience. Subaru also says all Imprezas will use a version of the WRX's steering system for increased feel and accuracy. The RS trim further gets a sport-tuned suspension. A manual transmission is no longer offered on the Impreza, however.

Interior updates follow suit from other Subies

Subaru has gone with a similar overall design as the previous-generation Impreza. That should be just fine as the previous model had easy-to-use controls, excellent outward visibility and adequate rear seat space for a small car. Subaru has discontinued the upscale Limited trim, however, so the Impreza will go without a leather interior for the foreseeable future.

There's a good amount of standard equipment, even on the Base trim level, which includes keyless entry and dual-zone climate control. The RS trim levels adds the option of a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat as well as unique upholstery featuring red accents, as well as simulated carbon-fiber interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and rear USB charging ports.

Available in the Sport and RS models is Subaru's large 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment screen. This contains controls for the climate control as well as other vehicle functions and offers integrated wireless smartphone connectivity for both Apple and Android phones. Over-the-air updates will also be available.

Subaru's latest version of EyeSight — that's what it calls its suite of advanced driver aids — is standard on all Impreza models. Improvements have been made to allow the systems to operate more quickly and in a greater range of conditions. The standard technologies still include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure mitigation. The available blind-spot warning system now has an intervention assist function that can automatically steer the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot.

The 2024 Impreza should stay an inexpensive option

While full pricing details haven't been released by Subaru yet, we'd be surprised if this humble hatchback was much more expensive than the 2023 Impreza, which starts at just over $21,000. You'll be able to find the new hatchback-only 2024 Impreza in your local Subaru dealer this coming spring.