V8 Engines and a 'Kick-Ass' EV: Here's What's Next for Mercedes-AMG

Ola Källenius, Mercedes' chairman of the board of management, said the production version of the GT XX will arrive in 2026.

"It will be kick ass," Källenius added, noting that the production GT XX "looks even better" than the concept.

V8 engines aren't going anywhere

Despite the increased focus on electric vehicles, Mercedes-AMG is still fully committed to internal combustion. A new V8 engine is currently in development, which Schiebe said will be more powerful and more efficient than Mercedes' current 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 while being able to meet strict Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Schiebe fondly remembers AMG's V8-heavy era, reminiscing about the W204-generation C 63 sedan and coupe from the late 2000s that "were a little bit more edgy" than what the brand offers now.

"That was a time when we were very, very successful," Schiebe said.