V8 Engines and a 'Kick-Ass' EV: Here's What's Next for Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes' performance arm aims to make cars that are loud and proud
Mercedes-Benz is in the midst of a huge product offensive, and so too is its performance sub-brand, AMG. "We have never launched so many products in the history of AMG," brand head Michael Schiebe said at the Munich auto show this week. The goal? Have the best, most desirable vehicles in each competitive set.
EVs lead the charge
"We see a growing demand for electric high-performance cars," Schiebe said, emphasizing that these products need to be "real high-performance cars." AMG is currently developing a four-door sports car based on the GT XX concept that debuted earlier this year, a wild, Formula 1-inspired machine with more than 1,000 horsepower and a 223-mph top speed.
Ola Källenius, Mercedes' chairman of the board of management, said the production version of the GT XX will arrive in 2026.
"It will be kick ass," Källenius added, noting that the production GT XX "looks even better" than the concept.
V8 engines aren't going anywhere
Despite the increased focus on electric vehicles, Mercedes-AMG is still fully committed to internal combustion. A new V8 engine is currently in development, which Schiebe said will be more powerful and more efficient than Mercedes' current 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 while being able to meet strict Euro 7 emissions regulations.
Schiebe fondly remembers AMG's V8-heavy era, reminiscing about the W204-generation C 63 sedan and coupe from the late 2000s that "were a little bit more edgy" than what the brand offers now.
"That was a time when we were very, very successful," Schiebe said.
The current Mercedes-AMG C 63 has been criticized for its use of a four-cylinder engine and plug-in hybrid powertrain. And while Schiebe said the new V8 engine would not make its way into the current C 63, he admitted that the company didn't do a great job launching its latest sport sedan.
"We could have maybe explained it more for our customers," he said. The C 63's 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque are heavyweight numbers, and the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain does broaden the sedan's performance envelope. But customers bashed the C 63 for its complexity and lack of overall emotion. Schiebe admitted, "We need to listen to them."
Design at the forefront
"One of the main purchase reasons for AMG is actually exterior design," Schiebe explained, adding that the brand "will differentiate our design much more from the Mercedes series cars." Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener echoed these statements, saying he wants AMG models to "stick out in a sea of sameness" with loud, edgy designs.
AMG's product onslaught will carry it through the next couple of years, and Schiebe said the company isn't planning to keep quiet.
"If you want to be a successful performance brand, of course you need to have news," he said. "The best way to be successful in every segment? You need to offer the best product in the competitive set.
"The rest," Schiebe said, "is very easy."