Honda Civic Sedan Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

These are the exact same bags in the Civic hatchback. Let's unpack what I'm seeing here.

First, the Civic sedan's trunk sure seems longer. Honda doesn't publish cargo length numbers (few do), but the hatchback measures 179.0 inches in overall length while the sedan is at 184.8 inches. I'm not sure all of that is showing up in the trunk, but most of it is. Typically, more length is good news for hauling luggage.

Now, you will notice that there's quite a bit of open space left over in the hatchback, but much as we learned from the Porsche Taycan cargo test, triangular-shaped areas are terrible for fitting rectangular objects inside. That's basically what's happening with the Civic hatchback above the seat line: It's an acute wedge. I didn't have a bag that could utilize the remaining space behind the Fancy Bag, and if I put something on top of the bags on the left, visibility would disappear. That's a cargo test safety no-no. Even If I did put something up there, though, the grand total would still only tie what the sedan could manage (spoiler).

Basically, the Civic hatchback's cargo area literally has more volume than the Civic sedan's trunk, but those 10 cubic feet aren't usable for luggage. Packing peanuts, maybe.

OK, back to the sedan's trunk.