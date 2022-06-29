We added a 2022 BMW X3 to our long-term test fleet wondering how the compact SUV managed to outsell its German siblings year after year. Ten thousand miles later, we have an idea why buyers would flock to the X3 over the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. Beyond merely being BMW's entry in the white-hot small SUV segment, the X3 has impressed us with its balanced blend of performance, comfort and utility.

Just enough power for an SUV

The turbocharged four-cylinder that powers the X3 has gotten mostly positive reviews from our staff, including from director of content strategy Josh Sadlier. "Typically I'm firmly in the 'moar motor!' camp, and there's no doubt that the X3's optional turbocharged six-cylinder engine — specified in the M40i variant and boasting 382 horsepower — is a peach. But even though our four-cylinder X3 xDrive30i makes a seemingly wimpy 248 horsepower, I never find myself thinking that its sauce is weak.

"There's plenty of punch for anything the commute might throw at you, and the numbers bear that out: At our test track, the X3 sprinted to 60 mph in a satisfyingly swift 6.2 seconds. What's more, the refinement of this powertrain is top-notch. I'd love to have an M40i, but the xDrive30i is no slouch."

He does recommend you operate the X3 solely in Sport mode, though. "Oh, I forgot to add: Sport mode. Always Sport mode. It's the first thing I press after the start button. In Sport mode, the X3 is alive and engaged. Until you press that button, though, it's not ready to rock. Throttle response is leisurely and the car generally feels half-asleep relative to what Sport gives you."