2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test: Edmunds Team Prefers the BMW X5's Luxe Cabin Over Ride Quality

The BMW X5 xDrive40i Ride is Lacking, But Comfort is On Point

Sr Review Editor Travis Langness put 2,100 miles on our long-term X5's clock last month, driving back and forth to Denver from Los Angeles. The ride quality was one of his biggest gripes.

"It's smooth enough over open highways, but in any city center or on any broken section of road, it's terrible. It feels floaty and unsettled over large bumps, and choppy over the small stuff," he says "Then, when you toss a few corners its way, it feels too heavy to be any fun. The optional air suspension would be a complete deal-breaker for me on one of these as it's not just bad at one thing, it's bad at everything."

However, though the ride quality in the X5 is pretty bad, the interior is definitely quiet as can be, notes Travis.

"Across Utah, where the speed limit is 80 mph and the roads are currently under construction, there was a lot of exterior noise that could've made its way into the cabin. But it didn't," he says. "Very little road noise from the X5's sporty tires, and even less wind noise from the side mirrors. And the engine is utterly hushed even at highway speeds."