The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Is All-New but Extremely Familiar

The GLC is Mercedes-Benz's entrant in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry. The compact luxury crossover class is awash with contenders from nearly every luxury brand there is. Mercedes, Genesis, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Porsche and more all have to fight it out in this segment because it is crucial to each brand's balance sheet. So, in order to stay competitive (and ahead of the competition), Mercedes is redesigning the GLC for 2023.

The exterior design, however, does come across as more evolutionary than revolutionary. Its rounded edges and generally bulbous design come off as a safe choice in a segment where mass appeal is key. That said, its understated tone and general elegance might bring it buyers who are turned off by Audi's very technical designs and BMW's somewhat off-putting styling in this segment. As an added bonus, the new body is marginally more aerodynamic than its predecessor. The new car also features a slightly longer wheelbase but is slightly narrower than the car it replaces.

What's under the new GLC's hood?