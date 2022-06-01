The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Is All-New but Extremely Familiar

- Clean-sheet design inside and out
- Fresh interior inspired by S- and C-Class models
- The engine lineup is all four-cylinder, all the time
- Kicks of the second GLC generation for the 2023 model year
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class.
The GLC is Mercedes-Benz's entrant in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry. The compact luxury crossover class is awash with contenders from nearly every luxury brand there is. Mercedes, Genesis, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Porsche and more all have to fight it out in this segment because it is crucial to each brand's balance sheet. So, in order to stay competitive (and ahead of the competition), Mercedes is redesigning the GLC for 2023.
The exterior design, however, does come across as more evolutionary than revolutionary. Its rounded edges and generally bulbous design come off as a safe choice in a segment where mass appeal is key. That said, its understated tone and general elegance might bring it buyers who are turned off by Audi's very technical designs and BMW's somewhat off-putting styling in this segment. As an added bonus, the new body is marginally more aerodynamic than its predecessor. The new car also features a slightly longer wheelbase but is slightly narrower than the car it replaces.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class.
The previous GLC was powered by a range of engine options, including a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in top-spec GLC 63 AMG form. However, as with the new C-Class, the GLC is going four-cylinder for everything. We're going to miss the thunderous V8, but there's little doubt that, with gas prices so high, the efficiency of a smaller engine has a charm of its own.
Under the hood of the new 2023 GLC 300 sits a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's bolstered by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an integrated starter generator. The new electrified powertrain makes 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque and sends that power through a nine-speed automatic transmission to either the rear or, in the GLC 300 4Matic, all four wheels. The Mercedes EQ Boost function can provide an extra 23 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque for short periods of time, however, just to make merging onto freeways (or zipping around mall parking lots) that much easier.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class.
If the outside's more evolutionary, the inside is a big leap forward. Yes, it's very similar to the new C-Class with the big 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sitting in front of the driver and the 11.9-inch center touchscreen rising up from the center console — the newest iteration of Mercedes' clever MBUX infotainment system. All of the car's functions are controlled via this screen, and while that might be a technophobe's nightmare, our previous experiences with the new S-Class and C-Class leave us feeling confident Mercedes got it right. In the S and the C, the system is snappy and, while thick with menus to dive through, easy enough to get the hang of.
As you'd expect from a luxury vehicle, there are plenty of standard niceties to keep you comfortable on your commute. Heated faux leather seats are standard kit on the new GLC, as are 64-way adjustable LED interior lighting and a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel. A sunroof, a 40/20/40-split rear bench and a wireless charging pad join the lengthy list of standard equipment.
The 2023 GLC is all-new, and it looks to take the lead of the class away from the newly crowned Genesis GV70 when it hits dealerships later this year.