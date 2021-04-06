The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Can't Shake Its Dated Bones

Significant exterior restyling

New infotainment system

Retuned suspension for improved ride and handling

Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018

What is the Eclipse Cross?

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is an extra-small SUV designed to compete with the Mazda CX-30, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V, among others. For the 2022 model year, Mitsubishi has made a variety of improvements to it. The Eclipse Cross is still the same model that debuted in 2018 but with new styling, an upgraded suspension and other improvements designed to enhance the overall driving experience.

Unfortunately the Eclipse Cross still has a long way to go. Even with substantial changes compared with the 2020 version — it skipped the 2021 model year — the 2022 Eclipse Cross feels far from modern. The materials inside the cabin feel cheap, even for an affordable segment, and the driving experience requires a lot of effort with little payoff. Better crossovers this size are also available at more appealing prices.

How does the Eclipse Cross drive?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross is powered by the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine as previous versions. It makes 152 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, and at low speeds on city streets it can feel energetic in certain situations. But in general, the engine is not particularly quick, quiet or refined. This sets the tone for the rest of the driving experience.

The steering is noticeably heavy, and not in a stiff and sporty sort of way. It simply requires more effort to get the Eclipse Cross to change direction than other crossovers this size. Mitsubishi wants the Eclipse Cross to emphasize fun and spirited driving, but with jerky brakes and a top-heavy body that is easily upset in turns, this crossover is plagued by crude execution.

How comfortable is the Eclipse Cross?

Pretty comfortable, actually. The Eclipse Cross exhibits a smooth ride on many road surfaces. Mitsubishi retuned the suspension springs and added larger rear shock absorbers. As a result the 2022 Eclipse Cross is comfortable even over significant cracks and bumps in the pavement. Mitsubishi has taken an aspect of the Eclipse Cross that was very recently a drawback — our previous Expert Rating said dips cause the vehicle to "heave mightily" — and turned it into a positive.

How's the Eclipse Cross' interior?

The interior of the Eclipse Cross is one of its stronger points, with a spacious cabin and comfortable front seats. New for 2022 is an available power-adjustable passenger seat too. However, taller drivers should be warned that the seats do not lower very much, creating an odd driving position for those 6 feet or taller. To shorter drivers, the heightened seat may be welcome.

The doors open wide, making access easy to both rows. In the rear there is plenty of headroom and legroom. The seats are not as plush or contoured in the back as they are in the front, and there is a general lack of design that leaves the rear feeling drab. Overall the Eclipse Cross has an interesting style inside, but there are obviously fake metals and hard plastics wherever you turn. The quality of materials is simply not up to par with what's in other vehicles in this price range.

How's the Eclipse Cross' tech?

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration comes standard, and both systems operate well on the available 8-inch touchscreen. Mitsubishi moved it 2 inches closer to the driver for 2022 — a helpful touch. The infotainment system itself responds well to touch but the graphics are awfully dated. Our test vehicle came with a head-up display, but instead of projecting the image onto the windshield it's shown on a single piece of glass that rises from the dashboard. Its height can't be adjusted, so if you're tall it can be hard to see clearly.

There are a lot of standard and optional safety features, and blind-spot monitoring is helpful given the Eclipse Cross' substantial rear blind spots. But the adaptive cruise control does not handle transitions well. When it has to brake or accelerate based on traffic conditions, the result is abrupt and jerky. Your passengers will notice.

How's the Eclipse Cross' storage?

You shouldn't buy the Eclipse Cross solely for its cargo capacity, but first impressions are generally positive. The rear hatch lifts up high to reveal a wide opening, and there are a couple of rear cubbies to help secure small items from rolling around. But the sloping roofline does take away the ability to hold larger, boxy items that might fit if the rear hatch was more upright.

Edmunds says

Mitsubishi has made some strides with its refreshed design. However, as a complete package, the 2022 Eclipse Cross still lags behind its competition in almost any given area. We'll investigate further once the Eclipse Cross is available for full instrumented testing, but for now there are a number of extra-small SUVs that deserve your attention over this one.