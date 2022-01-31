TESTED: The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Is Loud, Fast and Awesome

As fast as it looks. About as loud, too.

Because we don't want to be like annoying recipe blogs where we bury what you came for at the end of a 1,500-word story about how our great-great-grandfather walked from Waukegan to Chicago with the prized pierogi recipe in his selvedge denim satchel, we'll get right to the numbers. The Huracan STO ...

Did 0-60 in 3.0 seconds (2.8 seconds with 1-foot of rollout)

Howled through the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds at 125.9 mph

Stopped from 60 mph in 98.2 feet

Pulled 1.19 g on the skidpad (more on that later)

Technically, the rear-wheel-drive Huracan STO is slower to 60 than its all-wheel-drive Evo brother and that's simply down to traction. But thanks to its comprehensive use of carbon fiber (as well as a lack of carpet and other things that dampen noise but add mass), the STO weighs 285 pounds less than the last Evo we tested — 3,355 pounds versus 3,640 pounds, to be exact — and it uses that lighter weight to all but make up for the traction deficit. The STO is only 0.2 seconds off the Evo's time to 60 mph and only 0.1 seconds slower through the quarter mile. Our notes from the test track explain the glory of the exercise:

"Launch control (LC) is fairly straightforward. Select Trofeo mode with the rocker switch at the bottom of the steering wheel and turn off ESC — it's a switch near the top, center of the dash. From there, just left foot/right foot it until the LC message pops up and just let it go. Shifts are handled automatically so long as LC is active, but you can override it if you pull a paddle during the run. It doesn't leave ridiculously hard like an AWD with LC, but it certainly does get on its way with no lag time. We were traction-limited due in part to cold asphalt, so there was a fair bit of wheelspin and a little walk to the left before it straightened itself out and went for it. Shifts are right at 8.5K and seem to have a little extra snap to them. It's hard to believe the AWD version is any faster than this.

"Gearing is surprisingly short and you're in fifth gear before you know it. You're also going 100 mph before you know it. It pulls hard through sixth gear which is where it crosses the ¼-mile stripe. This engine just rips to its 8,500 rpm redline. And the noise ... I think I need a cigarette. [Note: Smoking is unhealthy. — Ed.]"

It's rare that a car stops all other work at our testing facility, but the Huracan STO brought everyone over to the acceleration straight to watch and listen to one of the best-sounding engines on sale today. Some people covered their ears while others happily went a little deaf.