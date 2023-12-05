The 2024 Polaris Slingshot Is an Extrovert's Dream

The first real surprise? The gearbox is a total sweetheart. When I say it's one of the best-shifting manuals I've driven in the past few years, I mean it. There's a nice weight to the throws and every gear engages quickly and positively. It's not light and speedy like the one in a Civic Type R but it feels, and likely is, exponentially more robust. The clutch takeup is quickly mastered, and before you know it, I'm that weird guy driving that weird car-thing with three wheels.

What is going on?

I'm not one for attention, so even just trundling along through town made me very self-conscious. You're exposed in ways that you're not in a regular car, even in a convertible, and you can certainly feel every driver and passenger trying to take stock of what exactly they're sharing the road with. Now that I'm already on the road, this is a perfect time to mention that you'll need to adjust your mirrors before you roll out since they are not power-adjustable and you can't adjust the passenger side mirror at all once you're belted in.

Mirrors might not seem too important in something without doors, or a roof, or a real windshield, but the Slingshot's got some blind spots, especially at the rear. The view ahead is great. You can see the near side front tire, so you can put that wherever you like with ease. And while you do sit low, you're not buried behind the cowl of the Slingshot. But a quick over-the-shoulder check to the right only gets you an eyeful of Slingshot. Behind your back is a sizable bulkhead that protects the fuel tank and supports the roll hoops. There's a rear-facing camera that can be live when you're moving, but your blind spots can be the size of a sedan.