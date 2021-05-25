TESTED: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 - How Fast Is the Wrangler V8?

Moab? No problem. Mulholland? Not so much.

Again, the Rubicon 392 is essentially an off-roader first and an on-road vehicle fifth. Even with the improvements made to this newest JL generation, the Jeep's steering is vague at best. When you put it on a skidpad, that steering and those aforementioned BFGoodrich KO2 tires conspire to do the bare minimum on asphalt. After much sawing at the wheel, we registered a scant 0.72 of lateral g on our skidpad. That's a higher number than we recorded for the new Chevy Tahoe (0.70 g) and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (a hilarious 0.62 g) but those vehicles were limited by overly cautious ESC (electronic stability control) that keeps things from getting too out of hand.

The 392 Wrangler, on the other hand, lets you turn everything off, which is cool until you punch the throttle and then remember that you can't really stop hard and won't have the grip to make the turn anyway. Even during our acceleration runs, the Jeep displayed a willingness to wander and weave with no steering input. Again, it might seem unfair to be critical of this Jeep for not handling well in an unnatural habitat, but this is 2021 and we do expect even a hard-core off-roader like the Rubicon to be less sloppy and spooky when you lean on it. Especially when you jam it with a 470-horsepower V8 engine.

Edmunds says

If you stick to what the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 does best, it's a riot. Is it for everyone? Absolutely not. But it's a unique and thrilling experience, especially with that ripping V8 soundtrack. If you can keep your right foot in check, at least until you get off the road, the Rubicon 392 will deliver more fun than you'll know what to do with.