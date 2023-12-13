Tesla Recalls 2 Million+ Cars with Autopilot; OTA Update Will Provide a Fix

After a two-year investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency has announced a massive recall of more than 2 million Tesla vehicles in the U.S. The recall affects model years 2012-23 across the lineup and requires an over-the-air update to the cars’ software systems to provide a fix. The NHTSA report is startling, especially the statistic for its estimated percentage of cars with the defect — a whopping 100%. That means every car recalled is affected by the problem.

According to NBC News, the NHTSA started investigating in August of 2021 after 11 incidents involving Tesla’s Autosteer were reported. That’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, however, as the agency reviewed nearly 1,000 crashes in which Autopilot was allegedly involved.

While Tesla has reportedly cooperated with the NHTSA in the investigation, company spokespeople remain steadfast in their defense of the Autopilot feature. On X (formerly Twitter) Monday, Tesla insisted its safety metrics are “emphatically stronger when Autopilot is engaged than when not engaged.”