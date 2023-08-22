Tesla Launches New Universal Wall Connector for All EVs

Tesla has a new wall charger available for consumers. This time, like Tesla’s charging network, the Tesla Universal Wall Connector will include an J1772 adapter (the five-pin plug most EVs currently use for AC charging) and Tesla's own connector. This means that nearly any EV on the market — so long as it has one of those two socket types — can be charged from Tesla’s new unit.

This new wall charger, intended for home or business use, borrows the brand’s Magic Dock system. When a Supercharger is unlocked by a non-Tesla EV owner, it spits out the NACS cable with an adapter attached and will do the opposite for Tesla owners. On the new wall charger, it looks like users will simply use one of two latches to unlock the charger, with each granting access to one of the two sockets.

Other than that, the specs do not differ from Tesla’s regular Wall Connector. This means it will add up to 44 miles of range per hour at 11.5-kW/48-amp output. It also features an auto-sensing handle that opens the charge port on Teslas. The unit also features monitoring and scheduled charging via an app and Wi-Fi connectivity for other features, updates and controls. The cable measures 24 feet long and the whole unit has a four-year warranty for residential use. Tesla will charge $595 for it, just a slight upcharge from the $475 standard wall connector.