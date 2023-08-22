- Tesla's new Universal Wall Connector is just that.
Tesla Launches New Universal Wall Connector for All EVs
Tesla has a new, affordable Level 2 charger that can charge any EV
Tesla has a new wall charger available for consumers. This time, like Tesla’s charging network, the Tesla Universal Wall Connector will include an J1772 adapter (the five-pin plug most EVs currently use for AC charging) and Tesla's own connector. This means that nearly any EV on the market — so long as it has one of those two socket types — can be charged from Tesla’s new unit.
This new wall charger, intended for home or business use, borrows the brand’s Magic Dock system. When a Supercharger is unlocked by a non-Tesla EV owner, it spits out the NACS cable with an adapter attached and will do the opposite for Tesla owners. On the new wall charger, it looks like users will simply use one of two latches to unlock the charger, with each granting access to one of the two sockets.
Other than that, the specs do not differ from Tesla’s regular Wall Connector. This means it will add up to 44 miles of range per hour at 11.5-kW/48-amp output. It also features an auto-sensing handle that opens the charge port on Teslas. The unit also features monitoring and scheduled charging via an app and Wi-Fi connectivity for other features, updates and controls. The cable measures 24 feet long and the whole unit has a four-year warranty for residential use. Tesla will charge $595 for it, just a slight upcharge from the $475 standard wall connector.
Tesla Universal Wall Connector
It’s worth noting that some brands, specifically GM and Subaru, will help you offset the cost of a home charger. Buy a Cadillac Lyriq, and buyers can get an in-home Level 2 charger installed for free. Bolt and Bolt EUV buyers (for so long as the Bolt stays in production) also get the same deal — either full installation and permit costs for a standard home setup, or a $1,000 credit for installation and $250 for permit costs for a nonstandard home setup. Subaru Solterra buyers, in comparison, get a $400 credit toward the installation of a Level 2 unit.
Despite these incentives, Tesla’s price isn’t bad and competes well with other non-Tesla home charging solutions. The ChargePoint Home Flex charger is a popular choice for EV owners but is also notably more expensive, at $649. It will charge fractionally faster, at 12 kW, but the cord is also a foot shorter. It's worth noting that Tesla's new wall charger is faster than some OEM chargers. BMW’s Wallbox only charges at 9.6 kW. The Toyota bZ4X also comes with a Level 1 charger that definitely wouldn’t compete with the Tesla charger. It's up to consumers to decide which at-home charger is best for them, but for households with a Tesla and an EV from another automaker, this seems like the best option on the market. Deliveries are set to begin in October.
Edmunds says
Tesla is rapidly moving to expand its connectivity with other EVs, and we think that’s a very smart move.