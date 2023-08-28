Surging Demand in Used Car Market Unfazed by Rough Conditions, Fewer Gently Used Vehicles Available

The push and pull of supply and demand have wreaked havoc on the car market since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, supply of new vehicles is on an upward trajectory, but the ramifications of supply chain and microchip shortages continue to linger.

The used car market is still feeling the sting of a volume crunch, where recent wins for shoppers are seen only in the context of pricing that is down from all-time highs.

That new-car shortage from the past few years is now leading to fewer near-new used models for sale, which is creating a cascading negative effect on the makeup of vehicles available through the entire used market, including the lower end.

In the backdrop, shoppers who have patiently waited out the worst of the pricing volatility are now returning to the market with more urgency, propping up still-elevated pricing. According to data from Edmunds’ Insights team, the average days to turn for used vehicles — the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealership lot before being sold — dropped to 34 days in Q2 2023 compared to 39 days in Q2 2019. Combined with economic pressures like spiked interest rates, the used market is as difficult to navigate as ever.

Edmunds analysts dove into the data and collected five major trends in their Q2 2023 Used Vehicle Report. Here’s what they are seeing:

Trend #1: Used vehicle prices have dipped from record levels but remain historically high.

The average transaction price for used vehicles in Q2 2023 was $29,472, a 4.6% downturn compared to last year’s record peak in Q2 of $30,905, but still a steep 46% increase from Q2 2018’s tally of $20,153.