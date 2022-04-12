Silverado ZR2 Doesn't Hold a Candle to Its Own Expectations

Highlights of other changes to the interior are a redesigned center console, new seats and upgraded trim materials. The gear shifter has moved from a column-mounted stalk to a more car-like drive selector. There's also available open-pore wood and stainless steel speaker grilles on the top-tier High Country and LTZ models. Overall it's a massive improvement. It's easier to use and much more in line with the modern and thoughtful interiors that buyers have come to expect from a full-size pickup truck. But is it too much to ask for a tuning knob these days?

How's the Silverado's tech?

Along with the aforementioned new 13.4-inch touchscreen is the Silverado's adaptation of Google technology for voice commands. A simple press of the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel or saying the phrase "Hey Google" allows the driver to send texts, change audio sources or alter the climate control. It also accurately responds to addresses and other navigation commands. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users still enjoy wireless smartphone connectivity, and Amazon Alexa is also supported. Some models have a handy charging station in the center console.

More big news for the 2022 Silverado is the availability of Super Cruise, Chevrolet's hands-free driver assist system. We've sampled this system in various Cadillacs and came away impressed with its accuracy and ease of operation. While it can only be activated on certain highways, Super Cruise has been calibrated specifically for the Silverado and can be used when towing, which should alleviate some of the drudgery of a long-distance trip with a trailer.

Standard on all Silverados is Chevy Safety Assist. This suite of advanced driver aids includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a following distance indicator and automatic high beams. Other available safety features include a comprehensive surround-view camera system and Chevy's Advanced Trailering System. The latter makes hooking up a trailer easier and allows drivers to keep an eye on a trailer's tire pressures, brake lights and more.

How are the Silverado's towing and hauling?

The generous increase in torque from the 2.7-liter engine does not result in a higher towing capacity, but its 9,600-pound tow rating is still impressive. Likewise, the tow ratings for 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines remain unchanged at 11,200 and 13,300 pounds, respectively.

But Chevrolet has increased the maximum towing capacity for the 3.0-liter turbodiesel. A shorter final drive ratio and modifications to the chassis now allow for a max towing package and enable the diesel to pull a robust 13,300 pounds — an increase of a whopping 4,000 pounds over last year's model.

Edmunds says

The new Silverado was somewhat unimpressive upon its debut in 2019. But Chevrolet has continued to chip away at its issues, and the Silverado takes its biggest step forward to date with the 2022 model. We're impressed with the new interior and think the addition of Super Cruise to the Silverado will attract quite a few buyers looking for a modern truck experience. The rugged ZR2 fell short of expectations in our initial test drive, however. Check back with us in the coming months for additional coverage and testing of the 2022 Silverado.