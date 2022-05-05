Drag Race: Rivian R1T Smacks TRX on Dirt

So how do those figures stack up in the real world? We put both trucks to the test with a drag race to illustrate how both the TRX and R1T put their power to good use. Oh, and just for fun, we ran them on a dry lake bed rather than a prepped track surface. Because even fast trucks look more at home kicking up dust. Here's what happened.

Sizing them up

First, let's talk Rivian. The all-electric Rivian R1T is a pickup truck that, size-wise, is somewhere between the midsize Toyota Tacoma and the full-size Ford F-150. But this in-between EV packs a lot of tech. It uses a battery pack mounted under the floor to power four electric motors — there's one at each wheel to give the truck all-wheel drive.

All that tech is heavy, and our test R1T weighed in at more than 7,100 pounds. But it still thrived in our official Edmunds on-pavement tests, hitting 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and driving for 317 miles on a full charge. Can it replicate that acceleration on dirt? That's what we wanted to find out. Our test drivers put the R1T into Sport mode, which sends a greater percentage of power to the rear wheels and lowers the ride height for improved aerodynamics, and hoped for the best.

As for the TRX, this beast of a gas-powered off-road truck brings an interesting mix to the table. It packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that sends power to all four wheels, which are wrapped in standard 35-inch all-terrain tires. The TRX has less power and slower on-pavement 0-60 mph acceleration (4.2 seconds in Edmunds' testing) than the R1T. However, it weighs several hundred pounds less (about 6,700 pounds) and has a launch control feature that could help it gain an early lead. And, hey, maybe those all-terrain tires would help provide extra traction on the dry lake bed.