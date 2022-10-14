Our Rivian R1T was Part of the 12,000-EV Recall and Here's How the Repair Went Down

The repair process was a breeze

We received an email from Rivian one day ahead of the formal announcement. That's when we called to schedule an appointment for a mobile technician to come out to Edmunds' headquarters and inspect our R1T. Our appointment was scheduled for a week after the phone call, and we received a courtesy call a day before to confirm the time and location. According to an email from Rivian, "the process [would] take a few minutes, simply requiring the fastener in question to be tightened to a higher torque tolerance." We are here to confirm that the process did, in fact, only take a few minutes.

The Rivian technician arrived promptly in a yellow R1T of his own. After inspecting the fastener in question, he deemed it necessary to torque it to its new safe specification. It took the technician approximately 10 minutes or less to complete the whole procedure.

Notably, that new safe specification is quite different from the original spec. We learned that Rivian engineers decided to change the torque spec of that singular retention fastener from 80 Nm (Newton-meter) to 120 Nm.