Rivian's bumps in the road

Generally speaking, Rivian's two production vehicles — the R1T pickup and the R1S sport-ute — have received extremely positive reviews among the automotive media. With a current starting price of $73,000, the R1T offers more than 300 miles of range and has a maximum towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. The R1S uses the same electric underpinnings as the R1T, though its starting price is slightly higher at $78,000.

Production delays due to supply chain issues have delayed Rivian's production, however. The startup automaker has focused its efforts on building upper trim levels of both the R1S and R1T, including special Launch Edition versions of both EVs. Rivian has promised that a more well-rounded lineup of models — including an extended-range battery pack that could offer 400-plus miles of range — is on the way for the 2023 model year.

Earlier this year, Rivian made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it attempted to retroactively raise the price of vehicles that interested customers had preordered online. The price hike of roughly $12,000 was focused on pre-existing and future orders of quad-motor versions of both the R1S and R1T. The company eventually reversed course and honored the original price for any vehicles ordered before March 1.

Rivian has previously issued much smaller recalls for issues related to a faulty airbag sensor and an improperly bolted seat-belt anchor.

Edmunds says

Rivian's recall is another jolt for the American automaker as it finds its footing in the rapidly growing market for EVs.