Redesigned 2023 Kia Niro Debuts in New York

What is the Niro?

Fully redesigned, the 2023 Kia Niro will be offered in three flavors: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric. Here we'll be talking about the regular hybrid; the other variants are reviewed separately. In addition to new styling, updated tech and even more space for people and cargo, Kia promises the new Niro Hybrid will be both better to drive and more fuel-efficient than before, though final EPA fuel economy figures haven't been released.

The outgoing Niro made its debut in 2017, and while there's still a lot to like with that car, it was feeling a bit bland compared to newer, more stylish rivals. This full redesign aims to fix that image, and if newer Kia models like the EV6, K5 sedan and Telluride SUV are any indication, the latest Niro should be plenty strong.