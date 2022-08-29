We had the opportunity to drive the V8-powered M60i through a mix of city streets, curvy mountain roads and a traffic-congested highway. Even though it's a large SUV, we were impressed by the X7's ability to drive and feel smaller than it actually is. Its steering is light and handles turns with ease. The silky smooth V8 has more than enough power to pass on the highway or hit an onramp to match the flow of traffic. Put it in Sport mode, and drivers will be treated to a throaty soundtrack. It's loud enough to be heard with the windows up but doesn't get annoying as it would if someone put an aftermarket exhaust on it.

We caught rush-hour traffic on the final leg of the drive. This gave us the chance to try out the Traffic Jam Assistant feature, part of the BMW's Driving Assistance Professional package. This system works only on certain divided highways with clearly marked lanes and at low speeds. Once those prerequisites are met, you press a button on the steering wheel, set your desired speed, and once it activates you can remove your hands from the wheel. The feature impressed us with its ability to maintain a comfortable distance between the car in front and come to a complete stop if needed without any jerkiness in its braking. We should note that this is a hands-free system and not an automated driving system, or even an attention-free system. The driver must keep his or her eyes on the road and be ready to take the wheel at any moment. A small camera in the gauge cluster monitors the driver's eyes to make sure they're pointed at the road. If it senses inattention from the driver or an inability to read the lane markings, LED lights on the steering wheel will prompt the driver to put his or her hands back on the wheel to regain active control. This happened to us a few times during our drive. It is an impressive system that reduces the monotony of bumper-to-bumper traffic provided you use it responsibly.

BMW's iDrive 8 software isn't just for the music and the center display features. This operating system gives the BMW engineers the ability to add more driver assistance features that might not have been possible with the previous iDrive 7. We were given a couple of demonstrations of these new features. The first was Maneuver Assistant, a handy feature for those who park in tricky parking lots, narrow driveways or smaller garages. Here's how it works. First, you set the vehicle to record your maneuver. Next, you manually park the X7 as you normally would. Hit the button once more to end the recording and it is now saved for future uses. Now anyone else who drives the SUV can duplicate the maneuver perfectly with the press of a button.

For the few who tow in their X7, we were also able to try the Trailer Assistant mode, which aims to ease the execution of reversing maneuvers when towing a trailer. Once activated, the system allows the driver to give small steering adjustments using virtual buttons on the touchscreen or by using the center control knob. The rear camera displays an image on the screen, along with guidelines that show the width of the vehicle and the direction the vehicle will point to. Once the X7 is properly lined up, you tilt the iDrive controller downward and it will keep the steering straight while the driver focuses on the brake and throttle. There's a bit of a learning curve to it, but as someone who had never towed anything before, I was able to properly back a trailer into a parking space after a few tries.

Edmunds says

The 2023 BMW X7 gets one of those refreshes that feels like a redesign, allowing the X7 to be even more competitive in the large luxury SUV class. We're looking forward to getting one in for formal testing, but if you already liked the previous X7, there's a strong chance you'll like this one too.