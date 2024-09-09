- 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks have been recalled.
- Trucks from the 2019 and 2021-2024 model years are affected.
- A glitchy antilock braking system module could disable traction control systems, but the fix is simple.
More Than 1 Million Ram Pickup Trucks Are Being Recalled
Ram issues a huge recall to fix glitchy ABS modules
The NHTSA has issued a recall covering 1,227,808 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2019 and 2021-2024 model years. Dodge’s Safety Recall Report with the NHTSA states that these model year 1500s “may experience an Antilock Braking System ('ABS') control module software malfunction that can disable the Electronic Stability Control ('ESC') system.” Any Ram 1500 made between October 31, 2017, and February 14, 2024, could be affected except for 2020 model year vehicles.
Plainly put, the ABS could glitch out on you and turn off your traction control without you knowing it. Traction and stability control systems are some of the most significant pieces of car safety technology that have been developed over the last several decades. They're about as important as the use of a seatbelt, and these systems absolutely help save lives. With winter only a few months away, a nonfunctional stability control system that you don't know about could increase the risk of an accident.
Owners will have some indication, though. Per the NHTSA, the dash should do its best impression of a Christmas tree, with the ABS, ESC, adaptive cruise control (ACC), and forward collision warning (FCW) lights illuminating on startup. If this happens to your truck, you should take it to a dealer or your local shop and have the issue diagnosed as soon as possible.
The remedy for the recall will be an update to the affected truck’s ABS module, and dealers will be notified on or before September 12. Owners will receive notification on or around October 3, but can check to see if their car is affected by going to the NHTSA's website and looking up their VIN at this link.