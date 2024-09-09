The NHTSA has issued a recall covering 1,227,808 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2019 and 2021-2024 model years. Dodge’s Safety Recall Report with the NHTSA states that these model year 1500s “may experience an Antilock Braking System ('ABS') control module software malfunction that can disable the Electronic Stability Control ('ESC') system.” Any Ram 1500 made between October 31, 2017, and February 14, 2024, could be affected except for 2020 model year vehicles.

Plainly put, the ABS could glitch out on you and turn off your traction control without you knowing it. Traction and stability control systems are some of the most significant pieces of car safety technology that have been developed over the last several decades. They're about as important as the use of a seatbelt, and these systems absolutely help save lives. With winter only a few months away, a nonfunctional stability control system that you don't know about could increase the risk of an accident.