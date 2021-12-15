Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV for 2022

The Porsche Taycan sedan was the first vehicle to humble the Tesla Model S in the high-end electric sedan space. We liked the Taycan from the get-go, as it emphasized luxury and performance to a degree not matched by the Model S. But the sedan's modest cargo space and the challenge of getting in and out kept it from fully winning us over. That's where the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo comes in — with its wagon body style, it's better enough that it claims the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV award for 2022.

Fundamentally, the Cross Turismo is more practical but just as fun to drive as the standard Taycan. From the driver's seat forward, you really won't know the difference between the two vehicles, and that's a good thing. Thanks to rapid acceleration and enviable handling characteristics, the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo are equally sublime from behind the wheel. Both pack a handsome and well-appointed cabin with many available cutting-edge technology features and advanced driver aids. There are also seemingly endless ways to customize the Taycan straight from Porsche's factory, a perk you won't find in other EVs.

The Cross Turismo gains the edge over the Taycan thanks in part to a standard adjustable air suspension that can raise and lower the body, which helps in entering and exiting the vehicle gracefully. But the biggest difference, both visually and functionally, is the extra utility afforded by the Cross Turismo's wagon-ness. The cargo area is both more spacious and easier to access, the latter due to the Cross Turismo's increased ground clearance. Because the roof extends farther back, rear headroom is significantly better than in the sedan too.

Edmunds says

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo improves on the already excellent Taycan sedan with added utility and enhanced comfort. There's not an EV on the road today that offers the same level of comfort, performance and advanced technology as the Taycan Cross Turismo. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.