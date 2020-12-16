How's this for a dark horse winner? The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is our Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV, besting illustrious contenders from the likes of Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, Polestar and Tesla. And before we get into our rationale, know that the ground beneath your feet hasn't frozen over — the Mustang Mach-E really is that good.

"The electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E offers guilt-free performance and pleasing luxury at an attainable price."

Contrary to what its name implies, the Mustang Mach-E isn't an electrified version of Ford's classic pony car. Instead, this is a midsize SUV that emulates the two-door coupe's signature athleticism in a more family-friendly package. That means room for adults in the front and back and plenty of storage space to stash your gear.

We don't consider the Mustang Mach-E a luxury vehicle just because of its elevated price tag — a starting MSRP of over $40K is the criteria for entry into our Luxury EV category this year. The luxury component also comes from its upscale interior materials and attractive central touchscreen, which is more user-friendly than what you'll find in other luxury EVs. It also combines driving fun worthy of the Mustang name with up to 300 miles of range and 346 horsepower. And next year an even more potent GT version will debut.

Purists might fume at the branding, and elitists will sneer at the idea of a Blue Oval at the valet stand. But the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E offers guilt-free performance and pleasing luxury at an attainable price.