Hey Look, Another 911: 2023 Porsche 911 America Edition Is PCH Ready

Identifying one should be easy. All America Editions will be painted in Azure Blue 356, a paint color that will only be available on America Editions for the 2023 model year. The wheels are white with silver accents and a red pinstripe around the outside, and there are some unique red and white vinyl graphics along the lower edge of the doors. Inside, America Editions get unique (and very intricate) stitching along the doors, dash and steering wheels. There is also the word "America" emblazoned on the center armrest.

It's been 70 years since Max Hoffman started importing Porsches to the United States. His success not only helped spur the company's popularity in the States but also convinced Porsche to build a stripped-out, lighter version of the 356 Speedster just for the U.S. market. The result was the original 356 America Roadster, and the new America Edition serves as a fitting tribute to the America-specific roadsters of old. Prices for the new car start at $186,370 and should arrive in dealerships in late 2022.

Edmunds says

We'd be more than happy to test just how well this car works on PCH, for, you know, the rest of our lives. Pretty please, Porsche.