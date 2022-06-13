Hey Look, Another 911: 2023 Porsche 911 America Edition Is PCH Ready

- There's a new variant of the Porsche 911 out.
- This one is called the America Edition.
- That brings the total number of 911 trims to 24.
Oh look, it's another Porsche 911. This one is called the America Edition, and it harks back to America Editions of old. Specifically, the new one recalls the 356 America Roadster from the '50s and the 964 America Roadster from the early '90s. Just like those older models, the new America Edition is a driver-focused convertible that's no doubt destined for the Pacific Coast Highway.
It's based on the current GTS convertible, but the 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine has more power than before. A total of 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque represent bumps of 30 hp and 30 lb-ft over a standard GTS model. The America Edition can only be had with rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed manual transmission. That driver-centric layout has been a major theme across the previous America Editions, so Porsche saw fit to keep that theme alive in the new car. Only 115 will be made, with 100 headed to the U.S. and 15 directed to Canada.
Identifying one should be easy. All America Editions will be painted in Azure Blue 356, a paint color that will only be available on America Editions for the 2023 model year. The wheels are white with silver accents and a red pinstripe around the outside, and there are some unique red and white vinyl graphics along the lower edge of the doors. Inside, America Editions get unique (and very intricate) stitching along the doors, dash and steering wheels. There is also the word "America" emblazoned on the center armrest.
It's been 70 years since Max Hoffman started importing Porsches to the United States. His success not only helped spur the company's popularity in the States but also convinced Porsche to build a stripped-out, lighter version of the 356 Speedster just for the U.S. market. The result was the original 356 America Roadster, and the new America Edition serves as a fitting tribute to the America-specific roadsters of old. Prices for the new car start at $186,370 and should arrive in dealerships in late 2022.
We'd be more than happy to test just how well this car works on PCH, for, you know, the rest of our lives. Pretty please, Porsche.