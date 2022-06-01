Beast Mode: The 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Is One Hardcore EV

The BST edition isn't just a set of neat cosmetics, though. Polestar says there are over 100 changes, big and small, that went into creating the production Beast. The biggest change is the upgrade in power. The motors have been tweaked and make 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque — up 68 ponies and 15 lb-ft from the already spritely Launch Edition. The battery pack is the same 76-kWh unit, and that means range will likely take a hit, but range and efficiency aren't the reasons prospective buyers would sign on the dotted line for a BST.

The other upgrades are of far more relevance than range. The 1-inch lower ride height, Öhlins two-way adjustable dampers, a front tower strut bar, stiffer springs and matte black wheels (inspired by those on the Polestar 1) are likely to appear far tastier to people who want to spice up their EV experience. Those 21-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber that was designed specifically for this car, and they cover four-piston Brembo brakes.