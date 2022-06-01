Beast Mode: The 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Is One Hardcore EV

- Polestar BST edition 270 is the most hardcore Polestar 2 you can buy.
- It's inspired by a concept from last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
- They're only making 270 units, with up to 47 coming to the U.S.
You may or may not remember "The Beast," a tweaked and more hardcore version of the Polestar 2 all-electric luxury sedan that debuted at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Well, Polestar said that reception of the Beast was so good that it's decided to put it into production. It'll come in the form of the Polestar 2 BST edition 270. As the name implies, just 270 will be made, with a max of 47 slated to make their way to the U.S. market.
2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270.
The BST edition isn't just a set of neat cosmetics, though. Polestar says there are over 100 changes, big and small, that went into creating the production Beast. The biggest change is the upgrade in power. The motors have been tweaked and make 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque — up 68 ponies and 15 lb-ft from the already spritely Launch Edition. The battery pack is the same 76-kWh unit, and that means range will likely take a hit, but range and efficiency aren't the reasons prospective buyers would sign on the dotted line for a BST.
The other upgrades are of far more relevance than range. The 1-inch lower ride height, Öhlins two-way adjustable dampers, a front tower strut bar, stiffer springs and matte black wheels (inspired by those on the Polestar 1) are likely to appear far tastier to people who want to spice up their EV experience. Those 21-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber that was designed specifically for this car, and they cover four-piston Brembo brakes.
The cosmetic enhancements are limited to some body-colored cladding for the wheel arches, a tweaked rear diffuser area, and some optional vinyl graphics. Even so, it looks the business with its new squat stance and big wheels filling up the arches. If you're interested in securing one of the very small number of BSTs that are coming to the States, you can head over to Polestar's site to reserve one. Prices will start at $76,900 (with the only options coming in the form of those vinyl graphics) and deliveries are expected to come toward the end of 2022.
Polestar might be into efficiency and sustainability, but that doesn't mean it doesn't like to have fun.