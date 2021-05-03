Mercedes Finally Has a Tesla Competitor With the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

- The EQS luxury sedan is Mercedes' first electric vehicle that's designed to tackle Tesla head-on
- From the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen infotainment setup to the illuminated seats, the EQS brings some stunning features to the table
- Mercedes projects a driving range of up to 478 miles per charge, but that's per Euro-standard WLTP testing, which tends to be more optimistic than EPA testing
The gold standard meets electric motors in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury sedan. It has taken a full decade for the brand most synonymous with luxury to join the fight for EV supremacy, but the wait looks to have been worth it. As you'd expect from Mercedes, the cabin technology is cutting-edge, while the interior appointments look lush enough to make many a Tesla Model S shopper think twice. Just don't expect Tesla-topping acceleration yet — that's a job for the upcoming AMG performance variant.
What took you so long?
A lot has happened, to put it mildly, since Tesla supercharged the EV scene by releasing the Model S sedan in 2012. But luxury automakers have only recently begun to respond with serious shots over Tesla's bow. That allowed the Model S to sit virtually unopposed in the electric executive sedan space for years. Things are starting to change, however. Porsche launched the Taycan sedan in 2020, and Audi is poised to join the fray later this year with the closely related e-tron GT. The latest member of the "better late than never" club is the 2022 EQS, which looks to trump them all with its emphasis on modern luxury over outright driving performance.
Putting the "luxury" in luxury electric car
The Model S was always kind of a hard sell as a luxury sedan. Yeah, it has a six-figure price tag, and its performance is unimpeachable. But take a step inside its cabin, and you might be underwhelmed. The layout is minimalist to an extreme, with few adornments to accompany the central touchscreen and digital instrument panel. With the exception of the air suspension, HEPA filters and 22-speaker audio system, there aren't many features here that you couldn't also find in many modern automobiles.