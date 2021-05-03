Mercedes Finally Has a Tesla Competitor With the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Hyperscreen drives home the impression that Mercedes isn't taking this EV lightly. Rather, the automaker is looking to make a splash, underscored by goodies including remote door opening and closing, illuminated seat surrounds, backlit trim elements, and several engineered audio tracks that play while the vehicle is accelerating to compensate for the lack of traditional engine hum. Mercedes knows luxury like perhaps no other brand, and it looks like the EQS will leverage this knowledge to separate itself from other upscale EVs.

The EQS will be faster than the Model S, right?

Hold your horses, slick. Mercedes' new luxe EV starts in the EQS 450+ trim. A single motor powers the rear wheels and develops 329 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The EQS 580 4Matic is the all-wheel-drive version, and it puts out a that's-more-like-it 516 hp and 611 lb-ft. Mercedes says the EQS 450+ will cover 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, while the EQS 580 cuts that to 4.1 seconds.

Great stuff, but Tesla says the Model S can make the same run in less than 2 seconds. Although we've found that Tesla tends to quote optimistic acceleration times, Edmunds' most recently tested 2020 Model S Performance sprinted to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Buyers looking for the ultimate electric luxury sedan from a performance standpoint might have to wait until the rumored AMG version of the EQS launches. We hear Mercedes is targeting more than 600 horsepower, which it will need to break that 3-second barrier.

What about driving range per charge?

Sadly, an apples-to-apples range comparison between the EQS and Model S won't happen for a little while. The current Model S Performance (the only 2021 Model S to be rated by the EPA as of this writing) delivers up to 387 miles of driving range per EPA estimates, while Tesla says the Long Range version, due later this year, will offer 412 miles of range. The biggest news is the Plaid+ version, for which Tesla projects north of 520 miles of range when it is released in mid-2022.

As for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, it hasn't been rated by the EPA yet, though it does carry a range estimate of up to 478 miles per the European WLTP testing standard. Historically, WLTP ratings have been considerably more optimistic than EPA ratings, though some of Edmunds' own real-world range results have ended up closer to WLTP estimates than to those published by the EPA. In short, there's no clear answer on EQS range at this juncture, but we look forward to testing the EQS on our driving loop as soon as Mercedes can make one available.

Edmunds says

It took nearly a decade, but Mercedes-Benz is finally entering the executive EV sedan market. The upcoming EQS is seemingly loaded with more luxury and tech features than any vehicle this side of a Rolls-Royce. It could end up being the truest vision yet of a luxury electric car. Just press pause on that plan to challenge a Model S at the drag strip.