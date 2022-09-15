All in the details

The more you look at the Pagani Utopia, the more the idea sinks in that it qualifies as four-wheeled artwork. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that Pagani unveiled its masterpiece in the National Science and Technology Museum located in Milan, Italy. Surrounding the Utopia were none other than six drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, loaned specifically for the car's dramatic debut.

While not wanting to speak for Leonardo, we think he'd come away impressed by the Utopia's lightweight construction. The chassis features a blend of titanium and carbon fiber, and the latter makes up the entirety of the car's exterior. In total, the dry weight of the Utopia is a scant 2,882 pounds — for a reference point, a 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata tips the scales at just under 2,400 pounds.

The front and rear bodywork opens in a clamshell configuration and the doors swing upward in proper Italian supercar fashion. Sitting on turbine-shaped alloy wheels (21 inches up front and 22 inches at the rear), the sculpted shape of the Utopia is noticeably free of massive wings and spoilers. There are active aero aids that spring into action at high speeds, however, to keep the Utopia glued down to the road or racetrack.

Pagani offers the option of a seven-speed automated manual transmission, though many of the brand's well-heeled clientele are likely to choose the true seven-speed manual. That's correct, a manual gearbox with an honest-to-goodness clutch pedal is offered in the Utopia.