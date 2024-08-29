Hyundai Announces Plans for Range-Extended Electric SUV

Ram’s 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck will operate in this vein, using a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and it's estimated to achieve an incredible 690 miles of range. Ram says its Pentastar 3.6-liter engine generates mechanical power, which is converted to electrical power by the onboard generator. BMW has also dabbled in EREVs with its i3, which was powered by a motor with up to 181 hp. When the range-extender model exceeded its 126-mile range, a 0.6-liter two-cylinder scooter engine could tap into a roughly two-gallon fuel tank and provide up to 200 miles of total range.

In no way does this new EREV mean that Hyundai is abandoning its ambitious plan to sell 2 million EVs by 2030. In total, Hyundai is striving for 5.55 million annual global sales by 2030, which is a 30% increase over last year.

“[Hyundai] is actively responding to customer preferences, recognizing that while EVs are the future of transportation, not all customers are ready to make the switch. Hence, it continues to offer a range of powertrains, including ICE, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles,” Hyundai stated in a release today. “This vehicle serves as a key bridge to electrification.”

Hyundai says it will begin production of the new EREV in North America by the end of 2026 with sales starting in 2027. In the North American market, the company will initially launch large SUV models for both Hyundai and Genesis brands.