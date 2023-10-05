One Last Drive with Bentley's 12-Cylinder Masterpiece

First up was a Continental GTC Speed finished in sparkly Anthracite gray over a Beluga (black) interior with Pillar Box Red trim. All Speed models come with leather and Dinamica (faux suede) as standard, and the glossy carbon-fiber veneer complemented the sport theme nicely. This particular example was specced with a tidy $73,360 in options, with the big-ticket items being the following packages: Styling Specification ($12,490, carbon-fiber exterior trim elements); Touring Specification ($8,815, advanced safety features) and Front Seat Comfort Specification ($5,560, additional front seat adjustments). The Anthracite paint job is from Bentley's Mulliner arm and costs a cool $6,405 on its own. Total damage? $395,985.

Opening the throttle in a convertible that costs as much as a house would draw stares in my neighborhood, but a drop-top 12-cylinder Bentley cruising through Hollywood doesn't command as much as a sideways glance. Part of this, curiously, is down to the W12 underhood. It's relatively silent, except for the soft burbles and cracks emanating from the exhaust when you're in Sport mode. This isn't a throaty Aston Martin or high-revving Ferrari screamer. The Bentley's W12 is essentially two Volkswagen VR6 units strapped together, so the engine has a surprisingly pedestrian note. I wouldn't go so far as to say it's agricultural (I drove our long-term Viper extensively — I know what a 645-horsepower tractor engine sounds like), but the W12's singing voice is definitely not exotic enough to warrant a purchase on its own.

At our crawling Beverly Hills driving speeds, we don't get a chance to take advantage of the prodigious acceleration, either. Bentley says the 650-horsepower Conti GTC Speed can charge from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, or 0.4 second quicker than V8-powered versions (which make do with 542 hp). But I don't mind that I don't get to open the taps, because it's so enjoyable just to relax in the big Bentley.

It's really not enough to simply state that the Continental glides over pockmarked pavement like it's levitating, or that the body doesn't flop around on serpentine mountain roads. There is a little bit of floatiness in Comfort mode (why can't an air suspension ever feel quite right?), but leave it in Sport and the GTC hunkers down a bit without sacrificing any road comfort. And then you can focus on what really matters, like that three-spindle rotating display in the center stack, or the knurled detailing on the inside of the door handle, where no one would ever see it ...

Stay on target. This is a W12 drive, not a Continental GTC review.