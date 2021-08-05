Driving Bentley's Future in the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley has made no secret of its quest to sell only plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles by 2026 and go fully electric by the year 2030. Known as Beyond100, the strategy was introduced when Bentley unveiled the EXP 100 GT back in 2019 to celebrate the company's 100-year anniversary. Back then, it was easy to dismiss the EXP as a polite nod to environmentalism, but with the introduction of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid (as well as the recently announced Flying Spur Hybrid), it's clear that Bentley is moving with purpose toward its goal.

Sadly, at least for fans of powerful and exotic engines, Bentley's sumptuous twin-turbo W12 and boosted V8 will not make the carbon-neutral cut. But if electrified cars do nothing else, they make prodigious torque, and torque is nothing but luxurious.