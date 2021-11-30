Nissan's Electric Push Includes 15 EVs by 2030

- Nissan is going EV crazy.
- The company is planning 23 electrified vehicles by 2030.
- Most of those will be pure EVs.
Stop us if you've heard this before: An automaker plans to have a certain number of EVs on the road by a certain date because it's on the road to electrification. If that sounds familiar, it's because that's how pretty much every automaker talks about the inevitable electric future. But read on anyway because Nissan's new strategy is one of the boldest we've seen so far.
Nissan's announcement included a bunch of dizzying numbers and percentages, but here are the headline figures. First, Nissan is going to invest more than $17 billion over the next five years with the aim of electrifying the automaker's lineup. The fruits of that investment will be 23 models using some sort of electric propulsion, 15 of which will be pure electric vehicles. The goal, Nissan says, is to deliver exciting vehicles and "drive the new age of electrification."
Some of the EV concepts Nissan showed in support of the investment include a boxy crossover called the Hang-Out, the high-riding Chill-Out hatchback, a small EV pickup truck called Surf-Out, and the Max-Out roadster. We hope that these neat-looking machines make their way to production in the near future. With the small truck segment finally back, we think the Surf-Out could spice up what is just a two-horse race between the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. And then there's the Max-Out, a sleek-looking EV roadster that, at this rate, might even beat the Tesla Roadster to production.
But the slew of concepts wasn't the only major announcement Nissan made. The Japanese automaker also plans to launch proprietary solid-state batteries by 2028. Solid-state batteries have been on the horizon for a while now, and they bring the benefits of added energy density and smaller size. Solid-state batteries also quicken charge times, with Nissan saying that SSBs will cut charging times to a third of what they are now. That will no doubt be a welcome benefit for every prospective EV buyer.
All of this is part of Nissan's pledge to be more environmentally conscious over the next few decades. The company has set a target of carbon neutrality across the life cycle of its products by the year 2050. That might seem like a long way off, but to have the entire lifespan of a car emit zero emissions whatsoever isn't a process Nissan can snap its fingers into existence. The automaker also plans to "collaborate with the most suitable partners to realize new mobility services for more efficient mobility in cities" and work toward more sustainable mobility in rural areas.
