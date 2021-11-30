Nissan's Electric Push Includes 15 EVs by 2030

Stop us if you've heard this before: An automaker plans to have a certain number of EVs on the road by a certain date because it's on the road to electrification. If that sounds familiar, it's because that's how pretty much every automaker talks about the inevitable electric future. But read on anyway because Nissan's new strategy is one of the boldest we've seen so far.

Nissan's announcement included a bunch of dizzying numbers and percentages, but here are the headline figures. First, Nissan is going to invest more than $17 billion over the next five years with the aim of electrifying the automaker's lineup. The fruits of that investment will be 23 models using some sort of electric propulsion, 15 of which will be pure electric vehicles. The goal, Nissan says, is to deliver exciting vehicles and "drive the new age of electrification."