Potential transmission problem originates from Nissan pickups

At this point, the stop-sale order seems to be a precautionary measure, as the Z shares a nine-speed auto with the Frontier and Titan pickups. More than 200,000 of these trucks produced from the 2020 to 2023 model years were issued a recall recently. In filings with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the defect is described as a "potential non-engagement of the parking pawl" that could cause an affected truck to roll away when parked. The pawl itself is a small mechanical device used to lock the transmission and prevent the vehicle from moving. A malfunction could cause the vehicle to roll unless the emergency brake has also been engaged.

The problem was spotted at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi. In an audit of the plant, Nissan's NHTSA-issued statement reported that 11 of 83 vehicles (which could include Frontier, Titan and Z models) tested had problems related to their automatic transmissions.

The NHTSA report notes that on September 1, "Nissan decided to conduct a recall campaign due to the safety risk of a potential rollaway condition after parking the vehicle. Nissan's investigation is ongoing, and the final recall remedy is still under development. At this time, Nissan is not aware of any confirmed field incidents to date related to the subject condition."

The transmission is produced by JATCO (Japan Automatic Transmission Co.) based in Fuji, Japan.