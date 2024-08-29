Hyundai Confirms Production for Its Stunning N Vision 74 Concept

Hiding in a slide for its CEO Investor Day presentations lies confirmation of quite possibly the coolest shape Hyundai has ever put into production. The South Korean automaker will produce the N Vision 74 concept, a wedge-shaped 617-horsepower wing-festooned coupe it showed off two years ago. The concept is technically a hybrid, though not the kind anyone is used to.

Instead of being a conventional hybrid like a Pruis, the T-hybrid of the new Porsche 911 GTS, or a plug-in like the new BMW M5, the N Vision 74 it pairs hydrogen fuel cells with electric motors to deliver its power. Hyundai’s logic is that the pairing offers better cooling than a traditional hybrid, and adding hydrogen to the electrified powertrain means that owners would spend less time charging. That said, the difficulties around hydrogen are obvious, and it would take a Herculean effort from automakers to put more hydrogen cars into production, and it doesn't look as though that's happening anytime soon.