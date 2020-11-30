New Ford Bronco vs. Original Ford Bronco: The Case Against Nostalgia

Although right now you can only buy an old Bronco, it's a very good idea to wait for the new Bronco.

The 2021 Bronco's base four-cylinder engine is 30% more powerful than the original Bronco's V8! Come on, man!

If you're torn between looking cool and being comfortable, the new Bronco begs the question: "Why not both?"

Let's face it. We wouldn't be quite so interested in the 2021 Ford Bronco if the original Bronco weren't so dang cool. Even with the new Bronco nearly upon us, it's still tempting to rush out and get your Bronco fix by scooping up an iconic first-generation offering.

But just in case you're engaged in a stare down with that temptation, we're going to do a quick comparison between the old and new Broncos. Spoiler alert: You're probably going to want to wait for the new one.

Under the hood

Just like the upcoming Bronco, the original one had a choice of two engines. At first glance, it looks like the original Bronco has the upper hand, offering a 2.8-liter inline six-cylinder as well as a 4.7-liter V8 engine. Game, set and match, right there. Who wouldn't want a V8 in their Bronco?

But if you care about raw power, you'd actually be better off opting for the new Bronco's 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It's estimated to make 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, while the 2.8-liter inline-six of the old Bronco makes, uh, 105 hp. And if you're expecting the ancient 4.7-liter V8 to take the newfangled turbo-four to the woodshed, you've got something else coming. That old lump might make nice noises, but it was only good for around 200 hp.

Just to rub in it, the optional 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 in the new Bronco is good for 310 hp and a whopping 400 lb-ft — so if the idea of a four-banger in a Bronco has got your haterade flowing, Ford has a compelling retort. Sure, you don't get to shift the V6 for yourself, but in the original Bronco you'd only have three speeds to choose from, whether you opted for the automatic or the column-mounted (three on the tree!) manual transmission.