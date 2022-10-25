New 2023 Honda Accord Photos Tease Redesigned Sedan

- The redesigned 2023 Honda Accord debuts in November.
It's no secret that Americans are abandoning the midsize family sedan in favor of SUVs. Cars like the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Subaru Legacy are now on the endangered species list. However, as evidenced by official teaser photos of the redesigned 2023 Accord, Honda remains committed to a segment its offering has dominated for years.
Maybe it's just the angle seen here (in a photo we've lightened so you can see more detail), but the new 2023 Accord's front styling resembles themes seen on the redesigned 2023 CR-V. Wide headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lights bleed into a hexagonal grille with a geometric mesh insert. Thankfully, the Accord does without the CR-V's weird tusks flanking the lower air intake.
Honda hasn't revealed the 11th-generation 2023 Accord in profile, but you can expect a long, tall hood and a relatively level shoulder line running the length of the car, similar to the latest Civic sedan.
Around the back, the 2023 Accord ditches the current model's pincer-type taillights in favor of a design that nearly spans the full width of the car. (It looks a surprising amount like the Toyota Mirai's rear end to our eyes.) Reflectors remain in a similar location on the back bumper, which is tidier than before. A fast roofline still sweeps into a short rear deck, similar to the current Accord. Hopefully, Honda has retained the outgoing Accord's massive and very useful trunk.
Honda's teaser images depict the 2023 Accord Touring Hybrid in a glowing red metallic hue. As with the redesigned CR-V, it is possible that Honda will make what it calls the "more responsive and fun-to-drive" hybrid powertrain standard equipment on this top trim level. We hope the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that serves as the top-level engine will return for the new model, though, as we've found the CR-V's updated hybrid system to be underwhelming on the road.
Aside from the Touring model, the popular Accord Sport model is likely to also make a return, blending large wheels and sporty styling with a relatively basic cloth-upholstered interior at an affordable price. We'd bet the recently added Accord Sport Hybrid will remain in the lineup, too.
Leather seats have always been a part of the Accord EX-L trim level, so expect this version of the car to land in showrooms for the 2023 model year. That would also align with what Honda is doing with the CR-V. The jury is out on the Accord LX, however. Honda dropped LX trim from the Civic sedan lineup for 2023, so to eliminate price overlap with the smaller car, Honda may drop the ax on the Accord LX, too.
Honda confirms that the all-new 2023 Accord will be the first Honda to have Google built-in as part of its infotainment system. Low-priced Accords may not get it, but the available 12.3-inch touchscreen system shown here on the top-spec Touring trim will boast the technology. It offers Google Assistant with natural voice recognition and access to Google Maps and the Google Play Store. Based on the tiles shown on the display, the system is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A power/volume knob provides quick access to those two functions, but Accords with the 12.3-inch display will lose the tuning knob that makes the existing car's infotainment easier to use. Presumably, the new Accord will offer volume and tuning controls on the steering wheel, and Google Assistant should make it easy to tune the radio by voice. Of course, that remains to be seen.
And, if you squint at the lower left corner of the image above, you'll spot the telltale evidence of metal mesh trim on the Accord's dashboard, suggesting it will adopt the same integrated air vents found in Honda's CR-V, HR-V and Civic.
Car buyers might care less about midsize sedans than they did before, but Honda isn't about to relinquish its top retail sales position in the segment. The 10th-generation Accord will be a hard act to follow, as it remains a terrific choice despite its age. However, if the redesigned 2023 Accord is just as enjoyable to drive, just as comfortable, just as efficient, and just as safe as the outgoing Accord while adding new features and tech, it will undoubtedly remain dominant in the face of dwindling consumer interest.