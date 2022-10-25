New 2023 Honda Accord Photos Tease Redesigned Sedan

Honda confirms that the all-new 2023 Accord will be the first Honda to have Google built-in as part of its infotainment system. Low-priced Accords may not get it, but the available 12.3-inch touchscreen system shown here on the top-spec Touring trim will boast the technology. It offers Google Assistant with natural voice recognition and access to Google Maps and the Google Play Store. Based on the tiles shown on the display, the system is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A power/volume knob provides quick access to those two functions, but Accords with the 12.3-inch display will lose the tuning knob that makes the existing car's infotainment easier to use. Presumably, the new Accord will offer volume and tuning controls on the steering wheel, and Google Assistant should make it easy to tune the radio by voice. Of course, that remains to be seen.

And, if you squint at the lower left corner of the image above, you'll spot the telltale evidence of metal mesh trim on the Accord's dashboard, suggesting it will adopt the same integrated air vents found in Honda's CR-V, HR-V and Civic.

Edmunds says

Car buyers might care less about midsize sedans than they did before, but Honda isn't about to relinquish its top retail sales position in the segment. The 10th-generation Accord will be a hard act to follow, as it remains a terrific choice despite its age. However, if the redesigned 2023 Accord is just as enjoyable to drive, just as comfortable, just as efficient, and just as safe as the outgoing Accord while adding new features and tech, it will undoubtedly remain dominant in the face of dwindling consumer interest.