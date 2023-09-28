2024 Honda Prologue First Look: Honda's First Mass-Market U.S. EV Has Arrived

Honda tells us that while the parts might be shared underneath, the so-called "top hat" above it is unique. That means the body, styling and interior are all designed by Honda. Except for the physical screens on the dashboard — as those are shared with some Chevrolet products — the software is all Honda.

The Prologue is set to do battle in the heart of the electric SUV segment against established mainstays like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.

What about the Prologue's power and range?

The Prologue will be offered in single- and dual-motor configurations. The former is front-wheel-drive and the dual-motor setup provides all-wheel-drive traction.

While Honda hasn't disclosed power outputs for the single-motor version, the automaker is estimating around 300 miles of range. The Prologue's entry and middle trims (EX and Touring) will come standard with the single motor, with the dual-motor setup optional. The line-topping Elite trim will come with the AWD setup standard and is projected to produce 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft of torque, but we don't know its range targets just yet. The AWD variant still generates less power than the single-motor versions of the ZDX, so there's potential for the single-motor models to feel a bit sluggish. But we won't know for sure until we get behind the wheel.

All Prologues come with an 85-kWh battery pack and fast-charging capability up to 155 kW. That's lower than the Blazer EV's (the Prologue's closest relative) 190-kW charging rate, but all but the newest and quickest DC public chargers top out around 150 kW.