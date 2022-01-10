Never-Sold Volkswagen Touareg Diesels Now Cost $70K

Remember dieselgate? We do, too. The well-documented scandal that rocked the Volkswagen Group was a result of cheating on emissions tests in its diesel-powered cars. Volkswagen was fined billions and stopped selling diesels here in the United States after 2016. Before the scandal, you could get Golfs and Passats with the four-cylinder TDI diesel engine and Touaregs with the TDI V6, and that neatly brings us to today.

Now, some dealerships are asking $60,000 to $70,000 for 6-year-old diesel Touaregs with virtually no miles. Why? The first reason is the scarcity that's being caused by the ongoing chip shortage. Used cars are pricier than they have been in a long time because new cars simply aren't filling dealer lots. Not only that, but Touaregs aren't sold in the States anymore, diesel-powered examples are relatively rare, and these cars are still technically new (they were never sold). While these might all be technically valid reasons, they simply don't justify the exceptional asking prices.

Top-of-the-line 2016 Touareg TDIs stickered at around $64,000 when they were fresh off VW's production line in Slovakia, but that was the rarely seen Executive trim. Most examples on the market today are either the base Sport trim or the midlevel Lux, which went for about $50,000 to $55,000, respectively. And yet, as of this writing, the link above shows that the 12 most expensive Touareg TDIs in the country are all more than $60,000, with the winner checking in at $73,900. That one's a Sport, by the way. Not even a Lux.