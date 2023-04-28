Mercedes Announces Performance Subscription Model for EQE And EQS

Owners and buyers of the new Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS are now able to pay to unlock additional performance in their cars. Mercedes will offer the optional power increase as an over-the-air update, raising outputs anywhere from 60 to 80 horsepower depending on the vehicle and trim level. Mercedes says 0-60 mph times will fall as well, and by up to as much as a full second.

Customers will be able to download “Acceleration Increase” via the Mercedes Me Connect Store online. Pricing for the updates ranges from $60 a month to $2,950 for the lifetime of the vehicle.

Mercedes EQE 350 sedans see a bump from 288 hp to 348 hp (+60 hp), with the 0-60 mph time falling from 6.0 seconds to 5.1 seconds. Pricing is set at $60 per month, $600 per year or $1,950 for the lifetime of the vehicle. Power and pricing figures are the same for the EQE 350 SUV, though the 0-60 time is slightly slower — the update drops it from 6.2 seconds to 5.2 seconds.