- New package seeks to make the Mercedes-Maybach even more exclusive
- Available on Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, GLS and S-Class
- Bespoke interior and exterior details include dark chrome and rose gold details
- Part of Mercedes' strategy to offer Maybach as a genuine alternative to Rolls-Royce and Bentley
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series Cars Embrace Darkness
For when rose gold and dark chrome are a must-have
Mercedes' desire to move its Maybach sub-brand ever more upmarket continues with the launch of the Night Series package. Designed to appeal to a subtly different (but still ultra-rich) audience, it swaps the more familiar mirrored surfaces for dark chrome and rose gold detailing. There are changes inside and out, and the package can be ordered on the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, GLS or S-Class.
Maybach is positioned as Mercedes' alternative to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. In such a rarefied level of the market, exclusivity and personalization are critical. This is particularly important for Maybach given that its cars are based on more mainstream Mercedes models and the desire to stand apart from the crowd is likely on any buyer's mind.
Physical changes are complemented by software tweaks, including new ambient lighting and a unique animation for the infotainment screens. The electrically powered EQS SUV, for example, now boasts unique headlights with a Maybach emblem on rose gold detailing, together with a pinstripe grille and revised air intakes with more Maybach badging. Inside there's a herringbone wood pattern with aluminum accents. Mercedes' design boss Gorden Wagener calls it "a playful sense of rebellion," but what he probably means it's just a new kind of bling. If you don't like showing off your branding, this is not the car for you.
The GLS also gets a liberal sprinkling of Maybach badges, together with unique 23-inch wheels and even a dark chrome Mercedes star on its hood. The S-Class balances revised rose gold headlight details with dark chrome and black tailpipes. All three models will only be offered in a handful of colors, developed to complement the new aesthetic.
The EQS and S-Class will go on sale in the U.S. late this year, with the GLS arriving early next. Mercedes is also offering a range of bags, sneakers and eyewear so owners can blend seamlessly with their vehicle. No pricing has been announced yet, but if you have to ask, well, you know the drill.
Edmunds says
Given that the cheapest Mercedes-Maybach model has an MSRP of almost $200K, the likely high price of these packages will not deter potential customers. What remains to be seen, though, is whether this new kind of bling will seduce the younger, sneaker-wearing crowd that Mercedes so desperately craves.