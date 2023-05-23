The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series Cars Embrace Darkness

Physical changes are complemented by software tweaks, including new ambient lighting and a unique animation for the infotainment screens. The electrically powered EQS SUV, for example, now boasts unique headlights with a Maybach emblem on rose gold detailing, together with a pinstripe grille and revised air intakes with more Maybach badging. Inside there's a herringbone wood pattern with aluminum accents. Mercedes' design boss Gorden Wagener calls it "a playful sense of rebellion," but what he probably means it's just a new kind of bling. If you don't like showing off your branding, this is not the car for you.

The GLS also gets a liberal sprinkling of Maybach badges, together with unique 23-inch wheels and even a dark chrome Mercedes star on its hood. The S-Class balances revised rose gold headlight details with dark chrome and black tailpipes. All three models will only be offered in a handful of colors, developed to complement the new aesthetic.

The EQS and S-Class will go on sale in the U.S. late this year, with the GLS arriving early next. Mercedes is also offering a range of bags, sneakers and eyewear so owners can blend seamlessly with their vehicle. No pricing has been announced yet, but if you have to ask, well, you know the drill.