Underneath the watchful eyes of automotive connoisseurs and the elite at 2023 Monterey Car Week, Maserati revealed its most powerful track-only supercar yet, the MCXtrema. Echoing the prowess of the Maserati MC12 and based on (and sharing some components with) the road-friendly MC20, the MCXtrema ups the ante with a 730-horsepower version of the MC20's Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. A prototype of the race car, which is said to hit speeds of 202 mph, will hit the track in January 2024.

However, there is a virtually nonexistent chance that you will get your hands on one of these seven-figure beauties. Maserati is keeping this model extra-exclusive, as they are "dedicated to a selected, highly discerning clientele." Only 62 are planned for production and all are already sold.

Designed with “the first of its kind” in mind