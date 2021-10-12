While Mazda already has a decent lineup of crossovers in the CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, there's always room for more, especially in the SUV-hungry U.S. The Japanese automaker has just announced three new SUVs and says the CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90 will all be here by 2023.

The compact CX-50 will be the first addition to the lineup, and it should arrive early next year. The current CX-5 will likely be sold alongside it as a legacy product for Mazda buyers who don't need the latest and greatest. The new CX-50 will be built on the platform that's shared between the current CX-30 and Mazda 3, and it's going to be assembled right here in the States.

After the CX-50 debuts, the lineup will first see the addition of the midsize CX-90 and then the CX-70. These vehicles will be built on a new rear-wheel-drive-based platform that will utilize both a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a new inline-six cylinder engine. Mazda says the big difference between these new SUVs will be size and capacity — the CX-90 will be a three-row vehicle and the CX-70 will make do with two rows. From what little info we have, it sounds like Mazda might follow a similar strategy to the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee and new Grand Cherokee L. Essentially, the two cars will be identical in terms of interior and exterior design but will have different wheelbase lengths and configurations for buyers with varying needs.

Sadly, the CX-9 will be phased out with the introduction of the new CX-70 and CX-90, but it's a move that makes sense for Mazda. The CX-9's biggest flaw is its lack of room behind the second row, and having more options only means a greater potential base of buyers for Mazda.

Edmunds says

Is late always better than never? The SUV craze has been in full swing for a while, and Mazda is just now filling out its lineup. Even so, we hope these new SUVs carry the brand further into luxury territory and raise standards for its competitive set.