Lucid Air Sapphire vs. Tesla Model S Plaid: Spec Check

Plaid vs Sapphire: by the numbers

Let's not beat around the bush here — you want to know how these two stack up in terms of performance. The Tesla Model S Plaid makes 1,020 horsepower. That was already less than the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, but the Sapphire takes it up another notch. The Sapphire and its three motors make over 1,200 hp, making it the most powerful sedan in the world, EV or otherwise. The final number will likely be more than that, but Lucid isn't quoting any official figures yet.

We've only been able to test the Plaid so far, so we're going to put our test numbers head-to-head with Lucid's claims until we can strap our testing gear to the Sapphire. In our instrumented testing, the Model S Plaid made the 0-60 mph sprint in 2.3 seconds. The Plaid carried on to complete the quarter mile in a frankly absurd 9.4 seconds at 150.8 miles per hour. That makes it the single quickest machine we have ever tested here at Edmunds, and we test everything.

Keep in mind that Edmunds does not quote numbers that subtract the customary 1-foot rollout that is used at most drag strips. We still measure it, though, and with rollout subtracted, the Plaid managed the same sprint in 2.1 seconds. Other publications have attested to sub-2-second times while it was on a prepared surface, but we use regular old tarmac just like any owner would.