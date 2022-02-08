Want to Order a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E? You’re in for a Long Wait

If you want a new 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, you're in for a longer wait than you might have expected. Right now, if you head to Ford's customer-facing site and try to build the electric SUV you'll notice a little disclaimer that says "New Order Est. Delivery 20+ weeks." If you ordered a Mach-E today, the earliest you'd get it is the end of June.

But that's just for the base Select and California Route 1 models. If you want a Premium model or the top-spec GT-badged Mach-E, you're in for a wait of at least 28 weeks. While we're fans of the Mach-E, having to wait nearly half a year is a hard sell. Especially now that competitors like the Kia EV6 is on its way to dealers and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is sitting at the top of our luxury EV SUV rankings. Of course, there's always the Tesla Model Y, but the earliest you can get one of those from Tesla is March, and that's only if you spring for the most expensive Performance model. Chip shortages are affecting everyone at the moment, and getting your hands on anything brand-new is going to be a tough task.