2022 Subaru BRZ front three-quarters view

We Added a 2022 Subaru BRZ to Our Long-Term Test Fleet

We're spending a year with Subaru's back-to-basics sports car

  • Rex Tokeshi-Torresby
    Associate Manager, Vehicle Testing and Operations
    Rex Tokeshi-Torres has worked in the automotive industry for over 17 years. Rex is a vehicle testing technician and photographer at Edmunds and is responsible for coordinating vehicle testing and logistics, organizing data, and capturing photos for the site and social media.

  • We added a 2022 Subaru BRZ Limited to our long-term test fleet.
  • We plan to use it as a daily driver, weekend fun car and for driver training.
  • Follow our ownership experience over the next year and 20,000 miles.

There aren't a lot of options if you're looking for an affordable, fun coupe or hatchback. Aside from our long-term 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop and 2022 Honda Civic Si, the number is dwindling to a small handful — and choices are even more limited if you want something with rear-wheel drive. Unless you want to go with a muscle car, your choices are between Mazda MX-5 Miata or one of the so-called "Toyobaru" twins — the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

2022 Subaru BRZ front 3/4
2022 Subaru BRZ rear 3/4

I think the BRZ appeals most to two types of people: younger, enthusiastic buyers who want to have fun driving and older buyers who don't have young children and want a sprightly car. I slot into the second category. Having owned a previous-generation BRZ , I was enamored with the 2022 model from the start. Here's my scenario: I'm married with two dogs (I heard that Subaru loves pets). Yup. That's it. No kids. Which means that this car actually fits my lifestyle — one that involves going out on canyon drives with friends, attending the occasional track or autocross day, taking the dogs out on a drive or a hike somewhere, and trips to the market. This test, then, gives us a chance to see what the BRZ is like day to day, in addition to playing to its strengths as a weekend runabout and track attacker.

If you want to see how the previous "Toyobaru" twins fared, you can check out our long-term write-ups about the 2013 Scion FR-S (which we modified!) and the 2013 Subaru BRZ. These are both first-generation cars so they had one major issue in the eyes of enthusiasts: lack of power.

The BRZ has been redesigned for 2022. A key component for the newest generation is a new 2.4-liter engine with an additional 23 horsepower and 28 lb-ft of torque. That brings total output of the new BRZ to 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. While that may not sound like much on paper, a little goes a long way with a lightweight sports car. Just ask our long-term 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The 26-hp increase for 2019 was noticeable in everyday driving — not just on our test track or in the canyons.

Other enhancements for the 2022 BRZ include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and a slick new interior with much-improved tech features. We opted for the Limited trim to get the 18-inch wheels with grippy summer tires, a blind-spot warning system, nicer upholstery and adaptive headlights. Let's see if those are worth it.

2022 Subaru BRZ interior

2022 Subaru BRZ interior

Check in on our 2022 Subaru BRZ periodically over the course of our one-year, 20,000-mile test to see how things are going.

Edmunds says

Newer-generation cars are usually better than the old one. We're excited to see how this 2022 Subaru BRZ does over our 20,000-mile test. So far, the specs say it's better. Will it hold true?

2022_brz_rint_subaru_lt_9998_1030221.jpg
