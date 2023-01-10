We Added a 2022 Subaru BRZ to Our Long-Term Test Fleet

There aren't a lot of options if you're looking for an affordable, fun coupe or hatchback. Aside from our long-term 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop and 2022 Honda Civic Si, the number is dwindling to a small handful — and choices are even more limited if you want something with rear-wheel drive. Unless you want to go with a muscle car, your choices are between Mazda MX-5 Miata or one of the so-called "Toyobaru" twins — the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

I think the BRZ appeals most to two types of people: younger, enthusiastic buyers who want to have fun driving and older buyers who don't have young children and want a sprightly car. I slot into the second category. Having owned a previous-generation BRZ , I was enamored with the 2022 model from the start. Here's my scenario: I'm married with two dogs (I heard that Subaru loves pets). Yup. That's it. No kids. Which means that this car actually fits my lifestyle — one that involves going out on canyon drives with friends, attending the occasional track or autocross day, taking the dogs out on a drive or a hike somewhere, and trips to the market. This test, then, gives us a chance to see what the BRZ is like day to day, in addition to playing to its strengths as a weekend runabout and track attacker.

If you want to see how the previous "Toyobaru" twins fared, you can check out our long-term write-ups about the 2013 Scion FR-S (which we modified!) and the 2013 Subaru BRZ. These are both first-generation cars so they had one major issue in the eyes of enthusiasts: lack of power.

The BRZ has been redesigned for 2022. A key component for the newest generation is a new 2.4-liter engine with an additional 23 horsepower and 28 lb-ft of torque. That brings total output of the new BRZ to 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. While that may not sound like much on paper, a little goes a long way with a lightweight sports car. Just ask our long-term 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The 26-hp increase for 2019 was noticeable in everyday driving — not just on our test track or in the canyons.

Other enhancements for the 2022 BRZ include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and a slick new interior with much-improved tech features. We opted for the Limited trim to get the 18-inch wheels with grippy summer tires, a blind-spot warning system, nicer upholstery and adaptive headlights. Let's see if those are worth it.

Check in on our 2022 Subaru BRZ periodically over the course of our one-year, 20,000-mile test to see how things are going.