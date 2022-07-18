The icons are large and visible. And its native navigation is easy on the eyes, simple to follow and makes great use of the giant screen. Plus, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options, you can also access SiriusXM satellite radio — all nicer touches than in its Tesla counterpart.

And while we found Mach-E's implementation of CarPlay allows you to easily stay in Apple Land, the EV struggles to connect and display information even when connecting through USB-C. The system actually has lagged quite a bit at times.

It doesn't matter how big the screen is; if there's nothing to see or if the display freezes or lags, it becomes a problem.

We didn't expect a finicky cargo cover

Don't get me wrong: Our Mach-E's cargo area is roomy and provides decent space for luggage. It has 29 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, so even with a cabin full of people, you have a decent amount of space for cargo.

However, members of our team pretty much deemed the rear cargo cover useless. The material is thin and it attaches poorly, which meant if it was attached to the hatch door, oftentimes it would become disconnected from the door when the hatch was opened.