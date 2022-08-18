The Lincoln Model L100 Concept Is an Sleek Autonomous Stunner

The concept pays homage to Lincoln's first luxury vehicle, the 1922 Model L. It's a long, low and wide concept that looks like a more futuristic take on the streamliner designs of the 1930s. It was the first time automakers had considered aerodynamics when building cars, and with the advent of electric vehicles it's more important than ever. Though the name might share something with the past, the concept itself is all future. It's essentially a showcase for design that shares Lincoln's vision for what its cars might look like in the years ahead. Its sleek silhouette and soft curves are a far cry from the large and bulbous SUVs in the brand's current lineup.

Lincoln says the L100 uses next-generation battery cell and pack technologies. The result, it says, is game-changing energy density that also allows for better packaging to maximize cabin space. Lincoln was pretty vague when it described how it would get to these solutions, but concepts aren't always grounded in reality. But the L100 isn't worried about the here and now — it's looking forward.