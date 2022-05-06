Google "Tesla swivel screen" and you'll find a page of photos, videos, ads and links to companies that specialize in aftermarket pivot-style screen upgrades for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. For about 200 bucks, you can install one and move the screen left, right, up and down to your heart's delight. In addition to making it easier for a driver or a front-seat passenger to view or use the screen, it also potentially cuts down on reflections and glare.

But you know what you won't see? An equivalent item for the Tesla Model S and Model X. That's because for a long time their infotainment screens were embedded into the dashboard and because Tesla recently added a new 17-inch display to both models.

Tesla owners clearly want this feature. If they didn't, there wouldn't be a thriving aftermarket for it.

There is good news to report on this front. Based on a short video clip posted to Twitter by a new Model S owner, it appears that a factory-supplied motorized screen adjustment is now in production for the Model S and Model X, allowing owners to swivel the screen to the left or the right.

Swiveling began for Model S and Model X in April

Reportedly, the new Tesla swivel screen went into production at the end of April, and it allows you to aim the center infotainment display at the driver, at the front passenger, or as was the case before, at the back seat. Naturally, it didn't take long for the internet to compare the Tesla swivel screen to the rotating screen in the Fisker Ocean.